Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Prattville Man

by Mandy McQueen

A Prattville man has died after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, officers and fire medics responded to Hayneville Road at Pinetree Lane in reference to a crash involving a 2020 Honda Shadow motorcycle and a 1996 Honda Civic around 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, Philip Jensen, 39, of Prattville sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Civic sustained non-life threatening injuries.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the motorcycle drifted into the Civic’s lane of travel, colliding with the Civic.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.