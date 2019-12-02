Auburn Fined $250K for Fans Storming Field Following 48-45 Win Over Alabama in Iron Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.

It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.

Auburn Fan Rush the Field after 48-45 Iron Bowl Win Auburn was fined $250,000 for fans storming the field following a 48-45 victory over Alabama in the 2019 Iron Bowl. Posted by Alabama News Network on Monday, December 2, 2019

Auburn was fined for celebrations after the 2013 Iron Bowl that ended with the “Kick-Six” and after the 2017 upset of No. 1 Alabama that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

Fans also stormed the basketball court at Auburn Arena after an upset of Kentucky in 2016.

The SEC fines start at $50,000 for a first offense and go up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent violations.

The aftermath of a 48-45 #IronBowl win for Auburn! pic.twitter.com/FdoCExXANS — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) December 1, 2019

___

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)