Breezy and Colder Monday

by Ryan Stinnett

COLD START TO WEEK: Today will be a dry and colder day as highs will be about twenty degrees colder today than on Sunday as cold air advects into the state from the northwest. Despite a mainly sunny sky, highs today ill range from the upper 40s to lower 50s and with breezy conditions, it will be feeling colder as well. Widespread freezing temperatures are expected tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, after the cold starts, expect more sun than clouds during the afternoon, highs gradually warm with mid 50s expected Tuesday, with lower 60s Wednesday.

SECOND HALF OF WEEK: Thursday should be a mostly sunny and cool day with highs in the lower 60s, but our next system looks to bring clouds and rain back to Alabama Friday. This looks to be a rain event, with little to no thunderstorms, and no threat of severe weather. It does look like this system will have a soaking rain with it as rainfall totals of an inch look to be common. The rain should come to an end Friday nigth with improving weather, highs Friday should be around 60°.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The end of week system looks be out of here as Saturday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds look to increase by Sunday and we will bring the threat of showers back to the forecast late Sunday and lasting into early next week…at this time, severe weather is not expected, but of course this can change in the coming days. Highs Sunday and into Monday look to be in the upper 60s.

Have a sensational start to your work week!!!

Ryan