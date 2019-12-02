Capitol Murder Charges Filed in Aniah Blanchard Case, D.A. Will Seek Death Penalty

by Jerome Jones

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes revealed that Aniah Blanchard died of a gunshot wound.

Hughes says charges against Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery will be upgraded from kidnapping to capitol murder. He says even though two other suspects face charges in the case, Yazeed was the one person responsible for the abduction and death of Blanchard.

Hughes says he will seek the death penalty against Yazeed, who he says will be charged with capital murder.

Blanchard, 19, was from Homewood and was a student at Southern Union State Community College. She was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.

She was last seen on video at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn on October 23. She could be seen in store surveillance video. The next day, she was reported missing.