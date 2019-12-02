Cold Nights Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a cold front and now high pressure is building over the deep south. The skies continue clearing and the winds relax as temps drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. We’re looking at at least three days of sunshine and warming temps as we head through the week. Mornings start out in the 30s but gradually warm into the mid 50s Tuesday and mid to upper 60s Wednesday/Thursday. A disturbance moves into the area on Friday. This system will bring a quick round of rain with it. Rainfall potential will be light and we don’t see anything going severe at this point. We’re in between systems over the upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies with temps in the mid to upper 60s both days. Our next weather maker works into the region Monday into Tuesday. We expect rain and possibly storms with this system. It departs and much colder air spills into the state behind it next Wednesday.