Eclectic Fire Department Battles Fully-Engulfed House Fire

by Samantha Williams

1/3 eclectic-fire-1

2/3 eclectic-fire-2

3/3 eclectic-fire-3





According to Eclectic Fire Department, a crew responded to Grove Street at 5:41 Monday night where they found a fully-involved home.

EFD had help from Friendship, Red Hill, and Tallassee in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported.