by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Governor’s Mansion will once again be open for free Christmas tours. This is the opportunity for vistors to tour the historic mansion, which is decorated for the holidays.

The Governor’s Mansion will be open from 5-7PM on Monday, Dec. 2, Monday, Dec. 9 and for a final time on Monday, Dec. 16.

Admission is free, but tickets are needed. They are available at the Governor’s Mansion Gift Shop.

For more information, call (334) 834-3022.