Prattville Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a Prattville man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck.

Police say around 6PM last night, they and fire medics responded to the crash site at Foshee Road and Paul Road. Police say the driver, Kevin Hooks, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he had been driving west on Foshee Road when his truck left the roadway near Paul Road, traveled down an embankment and overturned.

Police are still investigating what led up to the wreck.