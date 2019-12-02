Selma AIDS Organization Opens New Wellness Center

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A non-profit AIDS organization in Selma is expanding its operation — and its reach — into the community.

Selma AIR is celebrating World AIDS Day with the grand opening of it’s new Black Belt Wellness Center.

Selma AIR serves the needs of about 200 people — living with the HIV virus.

But officials say the new center will provide sexual wellness services — education — and counseling — to anyone.

Larry Cowan is the Director of Quality Management — and Education Coordinator.

“It is going to be a center that is all encompassing where we do counseling. We also do education,” said Cowan.

“We do have staffers that go out into the community and do education at the schools and different health fairs, but its also a place for community engagement where we’ll have different support groups for positive and non-positive people, as well as men, women, trans gender and the LGBT community.”

Cowan said the new center was made possible by a $300,000 grant from the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

For more in formation about the new wellness center — contact Selma AIR — at SelmaAIR.org.