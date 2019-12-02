Update: Officials Confirm Aniah Blanchard Was Shot to Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Investigators in Lee County have issued an update on the Aniah Blanchard case. At a news conference this afternoon, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes revealed that Blanchard died of a gunshot wound.

Hughes says charges against Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery will be upgraded from kidnapping to murder. He says even though two other suspects face charges in the case, Yazeed was the one person responsible for the abduction and death of Blanchard.

Hughes says he will seek the death penalty against Yazeed, who he says will be charged with capital murder.

Blanchard, 19, was from Homewood and was a student at Southern Union State Community College. She was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.

She was last seen on video at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn on October 23. She could be seen in store surveillance video. The next day, she was reported missing.

On October 25, Blanchard’s SUV was recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery. Investigators later said evidence in the SUV showed that she could have been the victim of foul play.

Yazeed was later taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, and charged with kidnapping Blanchard.

A second suspect, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, was charged with kidnapping. Court documents show that Fisher may have helped Yazeed by providing transportation and the disposal of evidence.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant that a third suspect, David Johnson, Jr., is believed to have driven Yazeed from Alabama to Florida.