ADOC Deputy Commissioner Accepts New Position in Nevada

by Alabama News Network Staff

ADOC Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Charles Daniels has accepted a new position as Director of the Nevada Department of Corrections. “On behalf of ADOC, congratulations to Deputy Commissioner, Charles Daniels. The State of Alabama and Alabama Department of Corrections sincerely appreciate and thank Deputy Commissioner Daniels, for his service to our great state and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career. We are proud that Deputy Commissioner Daniels has been selected to serve the people of his home state of Nevada in such an impactful and important way,” ADOC Commissioner, Jeff Dunn said.

Deputy Commissioner Daniels joined Alabama’s largest law enforcement agency as Deputy Commissioner of Operations in January, assuming responsibility for the operation and management of all the ADOC’s male correctional facilities. “He is a valued and highly-respected team leader with extensive experience, competence, and commitment to providing leadership in the field of corrections whose tireless efforts while in Alabama have resulted in positive, sustainable achievements and progress for the ADOC,” said Dunn. “As we continue to transform this Department, the positive strides he made during his brief time here will have a lasting impact. ADOC will continue to benefit from his dedication to our staff and inmates for years to come.”

Deputy Commissioner Daniels’ last day with Alabama Department of Corrections will be December 8. Upon his departure, ADOC will pursue a nationwide search to find the right leader to continue the progress we have experienced under Deputy Commissioner Daniels’ leadership.

In the interim, ADOC Deputy Commissioner, Special Assistant Dennis Stamper will serve as interim Deputy Commissioner of Operations and will act as transitional support during Daniels’ departure.