Aggressive Push to Increase ALEA State Trooper Ranks Continues

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s been an ongoing trooper shortage in the state of Alabama — for years.

The aggressive push to increase their numbers continues.

Twenty-four new graduates of the ALEA State Trooper Academy — will soon be out patrolling Alabama roadways.

The new troopers completed about six months of extensive training — that included crash investigation — firearm training — and how to properly interact with the public.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor says its the third trooper class the agency has graduated this year.

“Once they get out and work with a training officer for a awhile then they’ll be turned loose on their own,” said Taylor.

“We’ll have 445 on the road. That’s a good number. It’s the most we’ve had in a good while. What you hope is that it will save lives.”

Secretary Taylor says — ALEA has added about 111 new state troopers its ranks — this year alone.

He says another trooper class — is set to get underway — in January.