Alabama Falls Out of Top 10 in College Football Playoff Ranking

by Rashad Snell

In the latest College Football Playoff poll, there were a lot of changes.

The top 4 in the rankings remained the same as last week with Ohio State coming in at #1, followed by LSU at #2, then Clemson at #3, and Georgia rounding out the top 4.

Things start to shake up at the #5 spot with Utah taking the spot following an Alabama loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. A Jalen Hurts-led Oklahoma moved up to the 6 spot.

The biggest surprise in the new rankings is Alabama falling 7 spots to #12. This is the lowest the Crimson Tide has been ranked in the College Football poll, since the initial rankings were released in 2014. Mississippi State was the initial #1 ranked team.

Following a win the Iron Bowl, Auburn was ranked one spot higher than Alabama at #11.

The full rankings can be found here.