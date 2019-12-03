Another Unseasonably Cool Day; Warmer Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-THURSDAY: Freezing temperatures greet you out the door early this morning in many locations with upper 20s and lower 30s widespread, but warmer weather is ahead. For the next three days, expect more sun than clouds with highs gradually warming from near 55° today, to close to 65° Wednesday, with upper 60s expected Thursday. Nights will remain chilly with most locations in the 30s. Late Thursday, clouds begin to increase as our next rain maker approaches the state.

RAIN RETURNS: Our next system looks to bring clouds and rain back to Alabama Friday. This looks to be a rain event, with little to no thunderstorms, and no threat of severe weather. It does look like this system will bring a round of light to moderate rain with rainfall amounts around one-half inch. Highs Friday should hold around 60°. The rain should come to an end Friday night with improving weather.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the close to 65°. Clouds increase as moisture levels rise Sunday and we will bring the threat of showers back to the forecast late Sunday ahead of our next system early next week. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring periods of rain to the state Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps some thunderstorms, but way too early to know if severe weather will be a threat. Behind this front, another surge of colder, drier air flows into the state for the second half next week.

Have a tantalizing Tuesday!!!

Ryan