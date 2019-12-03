Charges Upgraded Against Man Accused of Killing Lowndes Co. Sheriff John Williams

by Samantha Williams

1/4 williamchasejohnson

2/4 williamchasejohnsonphoto

3/4 WILLIAM-CHASE-JOHNSON

4/4 williamchasejohnsonphoto2







Lowndes County District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer confirmed that charges against the 18-year-old accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams have been upgraded from Felony Murder to Capital Murder.

Police said William Johnson shot and killed Sheriff Williams November 23rd then turned himself in after a 3-hour manhunt. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the QV convenience store at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 97 in Hayneville.

Witnesses say Sheriff Williams was telling Johnson to turn down his radio when he was fatally shot.