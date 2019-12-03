Dry & Warmer

by Shane Butler

Mostly clear and dry conditions prevail over our area through Thursday. Morning temps start out chilly but afternoon highs will be managing mid to upper 60s by late week. A disturbance will move into the region and bring rain with on Friday. Rainfall amount are looking light with most spots under .50″. This rain maker looks to be fairly tame and no severe storms expected at this point. We’re in between systems over the upcoming weekend. The chance for any rain will be slim until later Monday and into Tuesday. Another frontal system marches into the deep south. Temps soar into the 70s out ahead of the system Monday. Rain and storms move though here late Monday and continue into Tuesday. Once this disturbance departs, much colder air invades the state. Highs fall into the 50s and overnight lows drop into the lower 30s around the middle of next week.