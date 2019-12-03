Frazer United Methodist Church Lead Pastor to Retire

by Alabama News Network Staff

The lead pastor at a well-known Montgomery church announced this retirement Tuesday.

Pastor Larry Bryars told his congregation in an email that his retirement as lead pastor at Frazer United Methodist Church will be effective June 2020.

“This has not been an easy decision for me because I love serving the Lord and I love serving the Church,” said Pastor Bryars. “I have been especially blessed by being here at Frazer UMC. I have certainly grown to love all of you and my heart is heavy at the thought of leaving.”

Pastor Bryars, who turns 66 this month, said he wants to spend more time with his family and grandchildren. Pastor Bryars said he’s also looking forward to seeing what new ministries God has in store for him.

Pastor Bryars made the decision to announce his retirement early because he said it would allow the Staff-Parish Relations Committee enough time to work with the Bishop to find his replacement to lead the church.

Pastor Bryars was appointed to the position four years ago.