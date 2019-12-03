Greenville Brings In Christmas Season with Annual Parade

by Justin Walker

Greenville is getting ready for the holidays. The city held its annual Christmas parade Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people lined the streets as the parade rolled through downtown.

From police vehicles to community organizations, the sights and sounds brought a lot of smiles to faces.

“Local businesses and just area people that support the community and like to come out and decorate their vehicles and floats for parade goers that are here,” Executive Director of the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Tracy Salter said.

There were close to seventy attractions featured in this year’s parade.

“I came out to watch my niece twirl her baton and walk down the floats and everything,” Crystal Thagard said.

Christmas festivities also took place in Confederate Park, where people gathered around to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting. The family-friendly event also included face painting, live music, and hot chocolate.

“Events like this are ones that bring everyone together of all ages. It’s just a chance to get together, fellowship, enjoy the community,” Salter said.

Santa Claus himself made an appearance, taking pictures and inviting kids to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.