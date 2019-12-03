Montgomery Time Capsule Opened after 50 Years

by Jerome Jones

Hundreds of people watched in awe at Montgomery City Hall Tuesday, as a 50 year old time capsule was opened.

Back in 1969 city officials were looking for a way to commemorate Montgomery’s 150th Anniversary, and a time capsule was the answer. The capsule was filled with magazines, newspapers, brochures, ;letters, and other items from around Montgomery at the time.

Among the items was a letter from then Montgomery Mayor Earl James, to current Mayor Steven Reed.

Mayor Reed says the capsule will be filled with items from around Montgomery, resealed, and locked for another 50 years.