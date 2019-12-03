Woman’s Purse Stolen in Dollar General Parking Lot, Montgomery Police Searching for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of the pictured suspect wanted for a Theft Investigation that occurred in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 1030 Perry Hill Road Montgomery.

On Tuesday, November 5, the pictured female suspect stole a purse containing approximately $1,000 from the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle while the victim was inside the vehicle. The Montgomery Police Department needs help with the identity and location of this suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the pictured subject, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line, 215-STOP (7867).

You may also use CrimeStoppers’ new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a $5,000.00 Cash Reward!