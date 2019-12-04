$20K Reward Being Offered for Information on Beheaded Whitetail Bucks

by Mandy McQueen

A $20,000 cash reward is being offered for anyone who may have information regarding the theft and beheading of two Whitetail bucks.

Relentless Whitetails is a state-licensed private breeding farm in Macon County which owned the two bucks. According to a Facebook post, the animals were killed and beheaded on Nov. 26.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Relentless Whitetails at 334-300-0129.



