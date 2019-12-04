Andalusia RV Park Set for Grand Opening

by Justin Walker

A new attraction in Covington County will soon offer a place for those looking to explore the great outdoors. The Oaks RV Park and Campground will provide 32 acres for outdoor-adventurers to roam around.

The campgrounds include 27 RV sites with electric hookups, 15 tent sites and bathhouses.

A 10-acre pond sits in the back for fishing. A dog park and children’s playground will provide activities for the whole family. Owners Jason and Dawn Smith say wifi and golf cart rentals will also be available.

They tell Alabama News Network that since their soft opening last month, the’ve seen a positive response: people from across the country have shown an interest in coming.

“We figured opening up something like this would give people a place to stay besides a hotel. Kids are able to come to a safe area, and wonder free, and play in the woods and not be stuck on their tablets twenty-four hours a day. That’s why we put on a big park and with the pond, we have fishing,” Dawn Smith said.

The Smiths say they are adding a barbecue pit and about three cabins to the campground. They hope to add rafting tours and other water activities to the growing list of activities.

The Oaks is accepting reservations. The grand opening is set for December 13th and 14th. the public is invited for food and live music.

For more information, you can click here