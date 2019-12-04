ASF Presents the Best Christmas Pageant Ever

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is bringing a holiday classic to the stage with the production of the Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The production, which is directed by ASF Associate Artistic Director Greta Lambert, will run December 5 through December 29.

The hilarious holiday classic is back with talented kid actors who auditioned from over 50 schools. The play consists of a wide range of different personalities with children ranging from eight to seventeen in age, to come together and tell the story of Christmas.

“I have been in one show here before and I absolutely loved it. I love making people happy and watching people’s expressions when we perform so I wanted to do another show here,” said Ann Welch Hilyer who plays Imogene.

The play is based on the beloved children’s book by Barbara Robinson. It follows the shenanigans of the Herdman siblings or what is known as the “worst kids in the history of the world,” as they take over the annual Christmas Pageant.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.