Final Preparations Underway at Alabama Bicentennial Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

Final preparations are underway at Alabama Bicentennial Park in Downtown Montgomery.

Monuments will be unveiled at the Bicentennial celebration on December 14th. Gov. Kay Ivey will dedicate Alabama Bicentennial Park, which tells the state’s story in 16 bronze plaques.

The 2019 Bicentennial celebration will be three days of events marking the 200th anniversary of Alabama’s admission to the United States.

The celebration includes concerts, a parade, a park dedication, performances and open houses.

The full schedule of events can be found on the bicentennial website.