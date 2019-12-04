Four People Shot, Two Dead in Montgomery Wednesday Night

by Samantha Williams

According to the Montgomery Police Department, four adult males were shot in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South Wednesday night.

We’re told two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and one man was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Authorities told us the fourth man went to a local hospital, on his own, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD said this incident appears to be drug-related.

