MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: HIV Status statistics + Allergies in babies

by Samantha Williams

The CDC said 14% of people with HIV are unaware of their status, and only two-thirds of those who know they have the virus are treating it effectively. The agency also said less than 20% of the 1.2 million people who could benefit from prep, the daily pill that prevents HIV, had received a prescription for the medication.

Plus, introducing peanuts and eggs early seemed to help prevent food allergies in high risk babies. Researchers in London divided infants into two groups. One was introduced to six allergenic foods starting at three months old… the other was exclusively breastfed for six months. The study found among high risk infants, less than 20% of the exposed group developed food allegeries, compared to more than a third in the breastfed only group.