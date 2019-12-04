Montgomery Woman Arrested for Fatal February Hit-and-Run

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery woman with leaving the scene of an accident, a Class C felony, in the February 7, crash that resulted in the death of Miriam Thomas, 79, of Montgomery.

MPD charged Raven Shealey, 22, of Montgomery after accident investigators took her into custody Wednesday morning. Following her arrest, she was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was being held under a $15,000 bond.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 600 block of West Edgemont Avenue at about 6 a.m. Feb. 7, in reference to a hit and run. Upon arrival, they located Thomas, who had sustained traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially the vehicle and driver were unknown. Further investigation indicates that a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Shealey, struck Thomas, then fled the scene, in violation of state law, §32-10-1(a) and 32-10-6:

Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident; removal of vehicle from roadway

(a) The driver of any motor vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury to or the death of any person, or in damage to a motor vehicle or other vehicle which is driven or attended by any person, shall immediately stop such vehicle at the scene of such accident or as close thereto as possible and shall then forthwith return to and in every event shall remain at the scene of the accident until he or she has fulfilled the requirements of Section 32-10-2. Every such stop shall be made without obstructing traffic more than is necessary.

Penalty for violation of Sections 32-10-1 through 32-10-5.

Every person convicted of violating Sections 32-10-1 through 32-10-5 or any of the provisions thereof, when such violation involved only damage to property, shall be punished the same as prescribed by law for a Class A misdemeanor; provided, however, that every person convicted of violating such sections, or any provisions thereof, when such violation involved death or personal injury, shall be punished the same as prescribed by law for a Class C felony.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.