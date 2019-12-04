Mostly Sunny And Seasonable Wednesday; Rain Returns Friday

by Ben Lang

It was another cold start to the day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures started off in the low to mid 30s area-wide, with a couple spots (Alexander City and Demopolis) falling to 29°. Temperatures finally return to the low and mid 60s this afternoon after only managing the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Expect a sunny to mostly sunny sky throughout the day. The sky remains generally clear through tonight. Temperatures fall to near 50° by 7PM, and low to mid 40s by 11PM. Temperatures remain above freezing overnight, but we’ll still wake up to mid and upper 30s Thursday morning.

Thursday looks like another nice day. Temperatures go up another notch, reaching the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. The sky should remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Clouds begin to increase Thursday night, though our area stays mainly dry through Friday morning. The increasing clouds keep temperatures a little more mild. Thursday night lows only fall into the low and mid 40s.

Rain becomes fairly widespread Friday, as a weather system sweeps northwest to southeast across our area. There could be some embedded storms, but there won’t be much instability in place. That means mainly a light to moderate rain with an otherwise cloudy sky for us. Temperatures likely only reach the low 60s or so Friday afternoon. Friday night lows only fall to around 50°, and some showers could linger overnight, especially in southeast Alabama.

The low pressure center associated with Friday’s rain gets caught up in the northern gulf of Mexico this weekend. That means we’re likely to deal with plenty of clouds and scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs likely reach the 60s each day, with Saturday and Sunday night’s lows falling into the 50s.

Another weather system heads our way early next week. This one looks stronger than Friday’s, and likely brings another round of rain and storms to our area next Monday and Tuesday. It’s too early to tell if there will be a severe weather threat with this system, but models hint at temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s Monday prior to the arrival of that system. That could could allow for some instability to build, so it’s definitely worth watching.

Cooler air likely returns next Wednesday behind the Monday/Tuesday system. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s, with Wednesday afternoon highs only in the 50s. Next Wednesday night could feature another widespread freeze.