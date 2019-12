Pedestrian Killed in Accident on I-85 Near Shorter Exit

by Alabama News Network Staff

A pedestrian was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 85, near Shorter.

The accident happened near mile marker 21 in Macon County, Jesse Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The scene of the accident has been cleared, and the crash is now under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is available.