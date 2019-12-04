Rain Ahead For Friday

by Shane Butler

Our quiet weather pattern continues into Thursday but changes are on the way for Friday. Dry air remains over us and this is helping to keep us mostly clear. Temps start out chilly again in the mid to upper 30s Thursday morning but recover nicely by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Moisture returns to region Friday and we expect rain as a result. Low pressure will move along the northern gulf and this will send rain our way. Rainfall amounts of .50″ or less expect over the area. There could be a few storms with this system but we don’t see anything severe at this point. Moisture lingers over the weekend and we can’t rule out a shower but we’re thinking a better chance for rain/storms late Monday into Tuesday of next week. It will come from a cold front plowing into the deep south. Monday warms up nicely with mid 70s likely ahead of the frontal boundary. Once the clouds and rain clear out, temps take a plunge into the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday night. A colder air mass settles over us Wednesday and lingers into the latter half of next week.