by Alabama News Network Staff

The three finalists for Selma Police Chief have been announced.

The finalists are former Butler Co. Sheriff Kenneth Hardin — Selma PD Lt. Kenta Fulford — and Dr. Stephanie Stewart with the Department of Pardons and Parole.

The search started in June when then police chief, Spencer Collier, announced he would be retiring.

Former Selma Police Chief, Robert Green, has been acting police chief since Collier announced his retirement.