Suspected Aniah Blanchard Kidnapper Faces Two Counts of Capital Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ibraheem Yazeed is now charged with two counts of Capital Murder.

One is for murder committed in a car through the use of a deadly weapon and the other is for murder during a kidnapping in the first degree.

Yazeed is suspected of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was kidnapped from the Chevron gas station on College Street in Auburn. The kidnapping was on October 23.