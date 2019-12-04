Warming Trend Begins; Rain Returns Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

CALM, WITH A WARMING TREND: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather the next couple of days which means we stay dry through Thursday. For today and tomorrow, expect more sun than clouds with highs gradually warming to the lower to upper 60s noth days. Nights will remain chilly with lows in the 30s. Late Thursday, clouds begin to increase as our next rain maker approaches the state.

RAIN RETURNS: Our next system brings clouds and rain back to Alabama Friday. With a stable air mas in place, this will be a rain event, with no threat of severe weather and little to no thunderstorm activity. Rainfall amounts should be generally less than one-half inch. Highs Friday will struggle to reach the lower 60s. The rain should come to an end Friday evening with improving weather.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks mainly dry with more clouds than sun with highs in the lower to mid 60s, a few showers are possible. Clouds increase as moisture levels rise Sunday and we will continue to mention the threat for a few showers in the forecast Sunday ahead of our next system early next week. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A cold front will approach Alabama by Tuesday, and on Monday we should begin to see some areas of light rain across the state out ahead of the front. It will be a mild day with upper 60s to lower 70s expected. Then rain and perhaps storms become more widespread as we head into Tuesday…still too early to know if severe weather will be a threat. As the front moves through the state by late Tuesday and into Wednesday, much colder air blows into the state for the latter half of next week. We could see highs in the 40s, with lows well down into the 20s.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan