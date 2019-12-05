Clouds Increase Thursday Night; Rain Likely Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly sunny and mild day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures rose into the mid and upper 60s. Andalusia even made it all the way to 71°. Upper levels clouds returned this afternoon, and they’ll continue to increase overnight. No rain is expected through tonight however, and temperatures may be a good 10° warmer Friday morning vs Thursday morning. Expect overnight lows generally in the low to mid 40s.

Friday likely begins on a mostly cloudy note. Rain looks likely by the afternoon, as a weather system sweeps northwest to southeast across our area. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but it’s mostly a light to moderate rain Friday, with an otherwise cloudy sky. Rain could total between a few tenths to almost one inch in our area. Temperatures still manage the mid 60s or so Friday afternoon. Friday night lows only fall to around 50°, and some showers could linger overnight, especially in southeast Alabama.

The low pressure center associated with Friday’s rain gets caught up in the northern gulf of Mexico this weekend. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun and scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs still reach the 60s each day, with Saturday and Sunday night’s lows falling into the 50s.

Another weather system heads our way early next week. This one looks stronger than Friday’s, and likely brings another round of rain and storms to our area next Monday and Tuesday. It’s too early to tell if there will be a severe weather threat with this system, but models hint at temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s Monday prior to the arrival of that system. That could could allow for some instability to build, so it’s definitely worth watching.

Cooler air likely returns next Wednesday behind the Monday/Tuesday system. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s, with Wednesday afternoon highs only in the 50s. Next Wednesday night could feature another widespread freeze.