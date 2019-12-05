Dry Today, Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

We stay dry today with more sun than clouds and highs in the mid to upper 60s across South/Central Alabama. Tonight, clouds begin to increase as our next rain maker approaches the state, look for lows by tomorrow morning in the 40s.

RAIN RETURNS: Our next system brings rain back to Alabama tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s through the day, so the air will be stable, meaning no threat of severe weather and likely little to no thunder. This will only be a rain event, and rainfall amounts should be generally less than one-half inch. The rain will come to an end Friday evening.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature more clouds than sun as higher moisture levels linger and we will leave the chance for a few scattered showers in the forecast both days, but for the most part the days should be mainly dry. On Saturday, highs will be in the lower 60s, with mid 60s on Sunday. Sunday looks to feature slightly better rain chances than Saturday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the “Super 7” high school state championship games at Auburn, dry weather is expected for the three games played today and tonight (1A, 3A, and 5A), but occasional rain is likely for the 2A, 4A and 6A games during the day Friday.

FOR NEXT WEEK: A cold front will be approaching Alabama by late Monday, and we should begin to see areas of rain overspread the state late Monday, with more widespread rain and perhaps a few storms Monday night and into Tuesday. For now, this doesn’t look like we will have to deal with severe weather, but behind the front, much colder air will move into the state by midweek as highs early in the week will go from the 70s, back down into the 50s on Wednesday and perhaps the rest of the week. Expect very cold nights as well with lows near freezing.

Have a Thursday full of Blessings!

Ryan