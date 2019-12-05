Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood Staying in the SEC

by Rashad Snell

Former 5-star Auburn Quarterback Joey Gatewood announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to the University of Kentucky.

Gatewood opted to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal in October. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound redshirt freshman lost a battle for the starting job to freshman Bo Nix.

Gatewood appeared in 8 games for the Tigers tallying 54 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He rushed for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He most ran the Wildcat offense at Auburn.