Ibraheem Yazeed’s Bond Revoked In Prior Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Case

Yazeed currently faces capital charges in Aniah Blanchard's kidnapping and murder.

by Jalea Brooks

Ibraheem Yazeed, the prime-suspect in 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping and murder, was back in a Montgomery County courtroom Thursday, but for charges unrelated to Blanchard’s death.

Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines ruled to revoke Yazeed’s bond in a prior kidnapping and attempted murder case.

Yazeed was arrested in March -roughly 7 months before Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance – on charges including first-degree kidnapping, robbery, attempted murder and possession of marijuana. He was released on bond despite his lengthy criminal record.

Prosecutors filed the motion to revoke Yazeed’s bond because of the criminal case against him in Lee County, where authorities found the remains of the missing college student.

Yazeed was present in court, but his defense did not challenge the motion. He has been held at the Lee County Jail without bail since his November 8th arrest in connection with the Blanchard case.