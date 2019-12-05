One More Mainly Sunny Afternoon Before Rain Returns Friday

by Ben Lang

The trend of cold mornings across central and south Alabama continued Thursday. Temperatures fell to near or just below freezing for most locations. However, they quickly rebounded this morning thanks to abundant sunshine, with upper 50s to low and mid 60s as of 11 AM. Temperatures continue to warm into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. A location or two could even clip 70°. Expect another mostly sunny day with just some wispy upper level clouds streaming across the state. This evening looks cool but tolerable, with temperatures in the low 50s by 7PM, gradually falling into the upper 40s by 11PM. Clouds increase overnight as the advertised Friday weather system approaches. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday likely begins on a mostly cloudy note. Rain looks likely by the afternoon, as a weather system sweeps northwest to southeast across our area. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but it’s mostly a light to moderate rain Friday, with an otherwise cloudy sky. Rain could total between a few tenths to almost one inch in our area. Temperatures still manage the mid 60s or so Friday afternoon. Friday night lows only fall to around 50°, and some showers could linger overnight, especially in southeast Alabama.

The low pressure center associated with Friday’s rain gets caught up in the northern gulf of Mexico this weekend. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun and scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs still reach the 60s each day, with Saturday and Sunday night’s lows falling into the 50s.

Another weather system heads our way early next week. This one looks stronger than Friday’s, and likely brings another round of rain and storms to our area next Monday and Tuesday. It’s too early to tell if there will be a severe weather threat with this system, but models hint at temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s Monday prior to the arrival of that system. That could could allow for some instability to build, so it’s definitely worth watching.

Cooler air likely returns next Wednesday behind the Monday/Tuesday system. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s, with Wednesday afternoon highs only in the 50s. Next Wednesday night could feature another widespread freeze.