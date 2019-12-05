Tips to Stay Safe When Making Online Purchase Exchanges this Holiday Season

by Jerome Jones

Earlier this week a man was robbed at gunpoing while trying to sell electronics. No one was injured in that robbery, and no arrest were made.

Police want to make sure that citizens are safe when making in person exchanges for purchases made on websites like Craigslist and the Facebook Marketplace.

Here are some tips to help keep you safe:

Set up meetings only during daylight hours.

Don’t meet anyone alone. Take a friend or family member to make in -person exchanges.

Never provide personal or financial information to a seller or buyer.

Try to do business with only local sellers and buyers.

Never invite strangers into your home and never go into a strangers home to exchange goods and money.

Police say they want to ensure public safety, but officers will not be available to mediate business transactions.

MPD has set up designated locations where citizens can safely exchange items. They are at MPD headquarters on 320 North Ripley Street, and the Montgomery Department of Public Safety south central office, thats at 2905 E. South Blvd. the old Montgomery Mall location.