Troy Man Arrested on Drug Charges Receives Bond Over $1 Million

by Alabama News Network Staff

On December 5, Troy police arrested Brandon Kyle Johnson, 34 of Troy.

Johnson was observed by an officer driving a silver Ford Focus on Franklin Drive, near U.S. 231. The officer was able to confirm that Johnson had an active warrant with the Troy Police Department for attempting to elude police. The officer then attempted to make a traffic stop, but Johnson refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit south on Highway 87.

While fleeing from officers, Johnson lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the area of Highway 87 at Burnt Out Bridge Road.

While providing first aid to Johnson, officers observed several clear bags containing a crystal substance laying inside and around the vehicle. Officers also located pills inside the vehicle. After conducting a field test on the crystal

substance found inside the bags, it was confirmed to be crystal meth. The pills were determined to be hydrocodone and ecstasy.

Johnson was taken into custody and transported to Troy Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released for minor injuries he received in the crash.

While Johnson was being processed in the Troy City Jail, he was observed trying to place a clear bag in his mouth, which contained more methamphetamine.

Johnson was charged with the original warrant for Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. He was charged additionally with Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Promoting Prison Contraband, and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Johnson was transported to the County jail where is being held on a $1,012,000 bond.