Two Killed in Fatal Wednesday Night Montgomery Shooting Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation following the Wednesday night shooting deaths of Antuane Daniel Jr., 20, and Dylan White, 20, both of Montgomery. Two other males were also injured in the shooting.

On Dec. 4, around 8:45 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Birchwood Apartments in 500 block of Eastdale Road South after receiving a report of subjects shot. There, they located two adult males, Daniel and White, who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. A third teenage male also was located at the scene before being

transported to Baptist Medical Center South, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Prior to MPD’s arrival, a fourth adult male was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital where he was found to have sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates this fatal shooting to be drug related.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.