Active Shooter Killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

by Andrew James

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard tells The Associated Press that the shooter is dead. News outlets are reporting Friday that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Alabama News Network will update this story as it develops.