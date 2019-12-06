Alabama Woman Charged with Capital Murder in Brother’s Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

(Source: Tuscaloosa PD)

An Alabama woman is charged with capital murder in the death of her younger brother. Tuscaloosa County authorities say 30-year-old Michelle Renee Scroggins is charged in the gunshot killing of 26-year-old Michael Archibald. News outlets report that the two got into an altercation on Friday in Northport. The woman allegedly went outside, retrieved a weapon from a car and started shooting at both her brother and his wife. The woman wasn’t injured, but Archibald died.

