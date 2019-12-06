AP Source: Sailor Who Killed 2 was Unhappy with Commanders

by Alabama News Network Staff

HONOLULU (AP) – A U.S. military official says the Navy Sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling. The official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not made public also said Friday that G. Romero was facing non judicial punishment. That is a lower-level administrative process for minor misconduct. Romero also wounded another person in Wednesday’s attack at a naval shipyard before turning the gun on himself at the storied military base. Security will be beefed up Saturday for ceremony to remember those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago.

