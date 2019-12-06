Court: State Can Revoke Teacher’s License Despite Acquittal

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s education department has won a round in its attempt to get rid of a teacher accused of making sexual advances on a student.

The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals has overturned a lower court decision that blocked the state’s attempt to revoke the teaching license of Edward Clinton Davis in Montgomery. The decision says Davis was acquitted on criminal charges linked to alleged sexual advances on a student. But the state tried to revoke his teaching credentials for misconduct in 2016.

A court blocked that action, but the appeals court has now overturned that decision.

