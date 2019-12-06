Elementary School Students Get Real Life Civics Lesson in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some Dallas County elementary school students — got a real-life civics lesson Friday morning — during a field trip in Selma.

About fifty second graders from Brantley Elementary School toured the sheriff’s office and a circuit courtroom at the County Courthouse Annex.

Teacher Mary Kathryn Tidmore said students got a better understanding of what law enforcement officers do — and learned how the court system works.

“The kids really enjoyed it. They really learned a lot — and it was very interactive as well which is something we really strive for,” she said.

Tidmore said the students are studying the judicial system in class — and learning about the rights and responsibilities of a citizen. She said the field trip also encouraged positive behavior — by reinforcing the fact — that actions — have consequences.

“We’re just trying to get the kids at an early age, so we can show them that hey, if you are wrong — this is what’s going to happen — and hey, if you are right — you know, you can succeed in life no matter what background you come from,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Sheriff Granthum and Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway talked with students — and answered some of their questions during the tour.

“It’s a great opportunity for the children of Dallas County to learn and that’s the whole issue, let’s — I think if we learn better, we’ll do better,” said Pettaway.

School officials say the field trip enhances what’s being taught in the classroom by making real world connections.