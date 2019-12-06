Huntsville Police Officer Killed in Drug-Related Shooting

by Darryl Hood

Police say an Alabama police officer has been killed during a drug-related shooting.

The chief of the Huntsville Police Department announced the officer’s death during a news conference Friday night.

Authorities did not release the name of the slain officer, but said he was a 20-year veteran of the department.

Officers captured the suspect after a short chase.

Police say the shooting occurred during a task force operation after investigators learned of a large amount of drugs being delivered.

Authorities say the suspect immediately fired at the officer. Six Alabama law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Mayor Tommy Battle released a statement on the officers death. Click here to read statement.

