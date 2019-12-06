Official: Sailor Used Service Weapon to Kill at Pearl Harbor

by Alabama News Network Staff

olice redirect traffic from the Makalapa Gate entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Honolulu, following a shooting at Pearl Harbor naval shipyard. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)Police redirect traffic from the Makalapa Gate entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Honolulu, following a shooting at Pearl Harbor naval shipyard. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) – The Pearl Harbor National Memorial says it already had plans for additional security for the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing before a deadly shooting across the harbor. A military official says a sailor used his service weapons to kill two civilian workers and then himself Wednesday. The official who spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday says 22-year-old G. Romero was assigned to stand watch on a submarine undergoing maintenance at the military base in Hawaii.

