Official: Sailor Used Service Weapon to Kill at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) – The Pearl Harbor National Memorial says it already had plans for additional security for the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing before a deadly shooting across the harbor. A military official says a sailor used his service weapons to kill two civilian workers and then himself Wednesday. The official who spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday says 22-year-old G. Romero was assigned to stand watch on a submarine undergoing maintenance at the military base in Hawaii.
