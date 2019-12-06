Rain at Times Through Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

For today, expect a cloudy day with periods of rain. Temperatures will only be in the lower 60s by the afternoon, the air will be stable, so no threat of severe weather and likely little to no thunder. This will only be a rain event, and rainfall amounts should be generally less than one-half inch. While most of the rain will end this evening, we can’t rule out some patches of light rain or drizzle in scattered spots tonight.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the “Super 7” high school state championship games at Auburn, occasional rain is likely for the 2A, 4A. and 6A games today and tonight with temperatures in the lower 60s.

PLANETARY WAVE SUPERCHARGES NOCTILUCENT CLOUDS: An atmospheric wave almost half the size of Earth is supercharging noctilucent clouds above Antarctica, according to new data from NASA’s AIM spacecraft. A rare sighting in New Zealand just a few nights ago highlights how bright the clouds have become as a growing mass of frosted meteor smoke pinwheels around the South Pole.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature more clouds than sun as higher moisture levels linger and we will leave the chance for a few scattered showers in the forecast both days, but for the most part the days should be mainly dry. Highs both days will hold in the lower 60s due to the clouds and threat for a few spotty showers. Sunday looks to feature slightly better rain chances than Saturday, but still nothing heavy or widespread.

FOR NEXT WEEK: A cold front will be approaching Alabama early next week, so we should see some light rain in the state Monday, with more widespread rain and storms pushing through the state Monday night and into Tuesday ahead of the cold front. This still doesn’t look like a severe weather event, but of course we will continue to monitor trends through the weekend. Colder air flows into the state behind the front and Tuesday should be a day with the high early in the day, with falling temperatures through the day. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with chilly afternoons and cold nights. By Friday, clouds increase ahead of our next rain event Friday night and into next Saturday and this system looks to feature storms, so something we are going to have to watch over the next week.

Have a fascinating Friday!!!

Ryan