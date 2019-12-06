Showers And Storms Friday; Clouds And Spotty Showers This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms are moving into central and south Alabama this morning. As of late this morning, most of the rain is in west-central Alabama, but it makes a push south and east through the day. Most of us will see showers and even some storms before the end of the day. Rain totals could approach one inch in southwest Alabama, but generally remain between a couple tenths to half an inch. The heaviest rain could make a quick exit this evening. That means tree lightings and parades might be relatively dry. Clouds and isolated showers linger this evening, but temperatures are manageable, generally hovering in the 50s. Overnight lows only fall to around 50°, and Saturday likely begins on a mostly cloudy to overcast note.

The low pressure center associated with today’s rain stalls in the northern gulf of Mexico this weekend. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers Saturday. However, breaks of sunshine are possible at times, and temperatures still reach the mid 60s. Saturday night lows only fall to around 50°. Scattered showers are a bit more likely on Sunday with the area of low pressure lifting a little back to the north. Still, the second half of the weekend won’t be a washout. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 60s otherwise.

Another round of rain looks likely early next week. By Monday night, showers return to west Alabama ahead of a frontal system that should push through our area Tuesday. Temperatures could surge into the low and mid 70s Monday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Monday night lows remain near 60° as rain continues. Rain looks most likely on Tuesday as the front itself arrives, and some of the rain might be post-frontal. The rain clears northwest to southeast Tuesday night, setting up mostly sunny and dry weather Wednesday. However, temperatures take a tumble by the middle of next week. Highs may only reach the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Yet another system could impact our are late next week. High temperatures may still only be in the 50s at that time, so we may end next week on a dreary note with a cool rain.